Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Executive Orders Promise Systemic Detentions, Deportations

By Human Rights Watch
In a nondescript parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, a fifth-grade boy waited in a car while his mom, Natalie Burke, went inside a US government office to sign some paperwork. Natalie, a Black woman from Jamaica with legal immigration status, did not come back to the car. Without warning, immigration officials had taken her to a detention center. She was locked up for more than a year in miserable conditions, all due to 20-year-old marijuana convictions that made her deportable and even though marijuana is now legal in her state.This was in 2009, sixteen years before President Donald Trump signed the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As the United States disavows the World Health Organization, Canada must double down on its support
~ We live in times of multiple entwined crises – but our policy responses aren’t keeping up
~ Support for changing date of Australia Day softens, but remains strong among young people: new research
~ Few Australians know the second verse of our national anthem – or how out of date it is
~ 10 essential books to read on Australia Day – our expert picks
~ The world’s second largest freshwater crayfish was once plentiful in Australia’s longest river – we’re bringing it back
~ Afghanistan: ICC Prosecutor Seeks Gender Persecution Charges
~ Tanzania: Protect Right to Education in Pregnancy, Parenthood
~ United States: Rohingya survivor asks US regulator to investigate Meta’s potential role in Myanmar atrocities
~ Ancient DNA study shows women at the centre of societies in iron age Britain – supporting decades of archaeology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter