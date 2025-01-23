Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Protect Right to Education in Pregnancy, Parenthood

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Tanzania’s government has not adopted adequate legal and policy measures needed to protect pregnant girls and adolescent mothers’ right to education and reverse decades of systemic exclusion in schools, Human Rights Watch said today on the International Day of Education. Tanzanian girls remain at high risk of stigma and discrimination in schools if they are pregnant or are mothers. More than three years since the Tanzanian government announced the end of a discriminatory school ban against pregnant students and adolescent mothers, it has not undertaken key legal and policy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As the United States disavows the World Health Organization, Canada must double down on its support
~ We live in times of multiple entwined crises – but our policy responses aren’t keeping up
~ Support for changing date of Australia Day softens, but remains strong among young people: new research
~ Few Australians know the second verse of our national anthem – or how out of date it is
~ 10 essential books to read on Australia Day – our expert picks
~ The world’s second largest freshwater crayfish was once plentiful in Australia’s longest river – we’re bringing it back
~ Afghanistan: ICC Prosecutor Seeks Gender Persecution Charges
~ Trump’s Executive Orders Promise Systemic Detentions, Deportations
~ United States: Rohingya survivor asks US regulator to investigate Meta’s potential role in Myanmar atrocities
~ Ancient DNA study shows women at the centre of societies in iron age Britain – supporting decades of archaeology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter