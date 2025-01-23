Tolerance.ca
United States: Rohingya survivor asks US regulator to investigate Meta’s potential role in Myanmar atrocities

By Amnesty International
Maung Sawyeddollah, a Rohingya human rights activist and atrocity survivor, has filed a whistleblower complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), asking the agency to investigate Meta for alleged violations of securities laws stemming from the company’s misrepresentations to shareholders on its substantial contribution to what the US government has classified as genocide […] The post United States: Rohingya survivor asks US regulator to investigate Meta’s potential role in Myanmar atrocities   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
