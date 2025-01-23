Tolerance.ca
Ancient DNA study shows women at the centre of societies in iron age Britain – supporting decades of archaeology

By Rachel Pope, Reader in European Prehistory, Archaeology, Classics and Egyptology, University of Liverpool
A scientific study with important implications for archaeology in Britain and France was published last week. Using ancient DNA analysis and testing, a team led by Dr Lara Cassidy and Professor Daniel Bradley from Trinity College Dublin successfully demonstrated that iron age people who were buried in Dorset from 100BC to AD100 practised matrilocality.

This is where women from a community remain with their family group, or at least are buried with them, and take a partner from an outside group. Meanwhile,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
