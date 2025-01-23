Tolerance.ca
How we uncovered the UK’s biggest site of dinosaur tracks in a quarry in Oxfordshire

By Kirsty Marie Edgar, Professor of Micropalaeontology, University of Birmingham
Duncan Murdock, Collections Manager, Earth Collections, Museum of Natural History, University of Oxford
In 2024, researchers from the universities of Oxford and Birmingham excavated a huge expanse of a quarry floor in Oxfordshire filled with hundreds of dinosaur footprints.

Dating to the Middle Jurassic period (around 166 million years ago), the extensive trackways are part of what has been described as a huge “dinosaur highway”. They form the largest dinosaur tracksite in the UK today. It’s among the largest in the world.

The tracks were made as dinosaurs walked across mudflats surrounded by warm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
