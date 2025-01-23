Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sun settles with Prince Harry: here’s what we still don’t know

By Steven Barnett, Professor of Communications, University of Westminster
Following a dramatic last-minute settlement in court, Prince Harry has again been victorious in his mission to take on the UK’s tabloid press. Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) – publishers of the Sun as well as the now defunct News of the World – offered the Duke of Sussex a “full and unequivocal apology … for the serious intrusion by the Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities”.

They have also agreed to pay him “substantial damages” as well as legal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
