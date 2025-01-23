Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whole-body deodorants: a solution to a non-existent problem

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Step into any supermarket or pharmacy, and you’ll find aisles brimming with products designed to make you smell “fresh”, feel “clean”, or somehow achieve a level of “purity” that no human body naturally possesses.

Whole-body deodorants have joined the lineup of intimate washes, douches and steaming kits, with internet searches for these deodorants massively increasing since 2023. All promise to do what your body is already masterfully equipped to handle: keeping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
