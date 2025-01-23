Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southport attack: changing the definition of terrorism won’t stop the violence

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
Axel Rudakubana has been sentenced to a minimum 52 years in jail for the killing of three young girls in Southport in a stabbing attack in 2024. After Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murders, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a public inquiry, saying the state “failed in its duty” to protect the girls.

Central to this is the revelation that Rudakubana had been referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme three times, but failed to meet the threshold…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
