Human Rights Observatory

AI voice technology used in The Brutalist is nothing new – the backlash is about transparency

By Dominic Lees, Associate Professor in Filmmaking, University of Reading
Director Brady Corbet’s stunning new film, The Brutalist, has won three Golden Globes and remains a frontrunner for this year’s Oscars despite a controversy over its use of AI which erupted this week. (The film has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
