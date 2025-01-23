Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis autobiography: we’ve never known so much about the pontiff before

By Liam Temple, Assistant Professor in the History of Catholicism, Durham University
Constantly in the public eye, Pope Francis is instantly recognisable across the globe, and his likeness adorns t-shirts, mugs, calendars, bookmarks, medals and jewellery, among other things. Too conservative for some, not conservative enough for others, he is the face of the modern Catholic Church.

Yet it has not always been this way. It was only with Pope Pius IX in the mid-19th century that the papacy would become so visible. He was the first to have his picture widely displayed in Catholic households. This was facilitated by mass manufacturing techniques, which enabled cheap books…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
