Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Trump changing tack on ending the war in Ukraine?

By David J. Galbreath, Professor of International Security, University of Bath
The new US president, Donald Trump, has only been in office for a few days, but he has already changed his tune on the war in Ukraine. Trump has long spoken of his desire to end the war, and on the campaign trail even announced that he could stop the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.

This has not happened, and Trump did not even mention Ukraine in his inauguration speech. But speaking to reporters shortly afterwards, Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
