Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Better digital literacy could help reduce climate and disaster conspiracy theories

By Sibo Chen, Associate Professor, School of Professional Communication, Toronto Metropolitan University
S. Harris Ali, Professor, Sociology, York University, Canada
In recent years, the proliferation of conspiracy theories amid escalating climate disasters and their aftermath has become an alarming trend.

During the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season in the United States, misinformation and disinformation regarding Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton proliferated on social media, falsely claiming that they were “geo-engineered” and intentionally targeted at predominantly Republican regions. Such blatant falsehoods…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
