Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Industrial scale farming is flawed: what ecologically-friendly farming practices could look like in Africa

By Rachel Wynberg, Professor and DST/NRF Bio-economy Research Chair, University of Cape Town
Clearing huge tracts of land to plant one crop like maize has degraded land and put healthy food out of the reach of ordinary people. A new book has solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: ICC seeks arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over gender-based persecution
~ Discovery in South Africa holds oldest evidence of mixing ingredients to make arrow poison
~ Five artists, five nations: taking to the road to find southern Africa’s hidden stories
~ China is struggling to control its provinces as they expand distant-water fishing
~ Food as a tool of oppression - Podcast episode
~ Repression, resentment and resilience: A portrait of concentration camp survivors 80 years after their liberation
~ How wildfire, humans and a warming climate led to the extinction of California’s big mammals 13,000 years ago – podcast
~ Albanese to promise $10,000 for apprentices in housing construction
~ 9 million Ethiopian children have been forced out of school: what the government must do
~ Farewell to Smithfield – how past, present, commerce and culture collide in London’s 900-year-old meat market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter