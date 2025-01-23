Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five artists, five nations: taking to the road to find southern Africa’s hidden stories

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Research Associate, University of Oxford
Barnabas Ticha Muvhuti, Nancy and Robert J. Carney Postdoctoral Associate in Art History, Rice University
Zimbabwean art historian Barnabas Ticha Muvhuti travelled by road to five southern African countries – Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia – in pursuit of hidden stories. His mission was to visit artists in their studios to learn about the environments in which they work and what inspires them.

The opportunity to do the road trip arose from a writing fellowship with the Arak Collection,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
