Many more older people are leaving prison and face unmet needs for housing and health care − as well as a tangle of groups trying to help
By Angela S. Murolo, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Sociology, St. Francis College
Lena M. Campagna, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Sociology, Caldwell University
Parolees over 50 tend to have health issues and strained family ties. They’re less likely to reoffend after prison but need more help getting back on their feet.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 23, 2025