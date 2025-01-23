Tolerance.ca
FDA bans Red 3 dye from food and drugs – a scientist explains the artificial color’s health risks and long history

By Lorne J. Hofseth, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, College of Pharmacy, University of South Carolina
Over 35 years after the first study linking Red 3 to thyroid cancer in rats was published, the US is beginning to wean it out of foods and drugs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
