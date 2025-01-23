Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the fire: Rain on wildfire burn scars can trigger deadly debris flows – a geologist explains how

By Jen Pierce, Professor of Geosciences, Boise State University
In the Los Angeles area, the potential for rain on land burned by a series of devastating fires has people on edge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How wildfire, humans and a warming climate led to the extinction of California’s big mammals 13,000 years ago – podcast
~ Albanese to promise $10,000 for apprentices in housing construction
~ 9 million Ethiopian children have been forced out of school: what the government must do
~ Farewell to Smithfield – how past, present, commerce and culture collide in London’s 900-year-old meat market
~ How a mindful hobby could help you break your after-work ‘doomscrolling’ habit
~ Elon Musk and the history of the ‘Roman salute’
~ Trump returns: nine things to expect for the climate
~ Many more older people are leaving prison and face unmet needs for housing and health care − as well as a tangle of groups trying to help
~ What another Lukashenko ‘victory’ will mean for Europe’s security – and that of Belarus’ citizenry
~ Meet phosphine, a gas commonly used for industrial fumigation that can damage your lungs, heart and liver
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter