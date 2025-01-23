Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Seeks to Restrict Citizenship by Birth on US Soil

By Human Rights Watch
Within hours of his inauguration, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order purporting to restrict citizenship by birth on US soil. Under its terms, starting next month, children born in the United States to parents who are undocumented, or whose immigration status is only temporary, would no longer come into the world as US citizens.Trump’s order looks to remake overnight, in a narrower and meaner way, the question of what it means to be a US citizen. It would thrust untold numbers of newborn children into a kind of insecurity they do not know today. The children would no longer…


© Human Rights Watch -
