Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Moves to Reject Transgender Identity, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Within hours of returning to power Monday, United States President Donald Trump issued a stunningly broad executive order that seeks to dismantle crucial protections for transgender people and denies the validity of gender identity itself.The new order withdraws a range of executive orders issued by former President Joe Biden, including those allowing transgender people to serve in the military, advancing the health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth, and interpreting federal sex discrimination protections in domains like education, housing, and immigration to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can the media be trusted again? Journalist and human rights defender Aidan White reveals the path to redemption
~ Grattan on Friday: Whatever the government does, Albanese struggles to strike the right note in antisemitism battle
~ The US intends to leave the World Health Organization. What happens next?
~ Are public schools really ‘free’? Families can pay hundreds of dollars in voluntary fees
~ Murdoch’s UK newspapers have apologised to Prince Harry. Where does it leave the legally embattled media empire?
~ Turkey celebrates 2025 as the ‘year of family,’ even as households struggle with double-digit inflation
~ Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing
~ Why have Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons caused such a stir? A president’s pardoning power has few limits
~ You can train your nose – and 4 other surprising facts about your sense of smell
~ Yes, Trump can rename the Gulf of Mexico – just not for everyone. Here’s how it works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter