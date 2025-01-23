Murdoch’s UK newspapers have apologised to Prince Harry. Where does it leave the legally embattled media empire?
By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Andrew Dodd, Professor of Journalism, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
While few people have received an apology from a Murdoch-owned publication, Prince Harry now has. But if you think this is the end of the long legal saga, you may well be wrong.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 23, 2025