Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey celebrates 2025 as the ‘year of family,’ even as households struggle with double-digit inflation

By Arzu Geybullayeva
When explaining the causes of decreasing birth rate, President Erdoğan did not mention inflation, or the related economic challenges. Instead, he targeted the LGBTQ+ community as being "perverse" and "harmful."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
