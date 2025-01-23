Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why have Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons caused such a stir? A president’s pardoning power has few limits

By John Hart, Emeritus Faculty, US government and politics specialist, Australian National University
Joe Biden preemptively pardoned his family and others concerned about retribution from Donald Trump. The Constitution says very little about who can be pardoned – or how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
