Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Israeli forces turn to Jenin – a regular target seen as a center of Palestinian resistance

By Maha Nassar, Associate Professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, University of Arizona
Israel has launched what it describes as an ‘extensive and significant’ operation in the West Bank camp, home to 25,000 refugees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Coalition has lead in most polls as Dutton gains five-point preferred PM lead in Resolve
~ Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has enormous resonance – but doesn’t break with gender stereotypes
~ The acquisition of Text Publishing by Penguin Random House is part of a worrying trend in Australian publishing
~ ‘Move fast and break things’: Trump’s $500 billion AI project has major risks
~ President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it – here’s what will
~ Prisons don’t create safer communities, so why is Australia spending billions on building them?
~ The last time it was legal, exports of sea sand destroyed dozens of Indonesian islands. Now, the ban is being lifted
~ ‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world
~ Your fuzzy flannel pyjamas could be incredibly flammable – here’s what to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter