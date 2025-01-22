Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The acquisition of Text Publishing by Penguin Random House is part of a worrying trend in Australian publishing

By Alice Grundy, Visiting Fellow, Australian National University
Australia has been unique in the anglosphere for decades, as its independent publishers have resisted the forces of conglomeration and remained privately owned – often by their founders. But this week the third independent publisher in less than six months has merged with a multinational.

Text Publishing, founded in 1990 by Eric Beecher and Di Gribble, and run for decades by Michael Heyward and Penny Hueston, is now an imprint of Penguin Random House Australia.

Text joins Pantera…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Coalition has lead in most polls as Dutton gains five-point preferred PM lead in Resolve
~ Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has enormous resonance – but doesn’t break with gender stereotypes
~ As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Israeli forces turn to Jenin – a regular target seen as a center of Palestinian resistance
~ ‘Move fast and break things’: Trump’s $500 billion AI project has major risks
~ President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it – here’s what will
~ Prisons don’t create safer communities, so why is Australia spending billions on building them?
~ The last time it was legal, exports of sea sand destroyed dozens of Indonesian islands. Now, the ban is being lifted
~ ‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world
~ Your fuzzy flannel pyjamas could be incredibly flammable – here’s what to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter