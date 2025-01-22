Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Move fast and break things’: Trump’s $500 billion AI project has major risks

By Armin Chitizadeh, Lecturer, School of Computer Science, University of Sydney
In one of his first moves as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced a new US$500 billion project called Stargate to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the US.

The project is a partnership between three large tech companies – OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle. Trump called it “the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history” and said it would help keep “the future of technology” in the US.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, however, had a different take, claiming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
