Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world

By Christine Carson, Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, The University of Western Australia
The war in Gaza will leave its mark in many ways, long after the recently negotiated ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

One legacy relates to how the chaos of war provides the perfect storm for the rise in antimicrobial resistance.

This is when microbes evolve to withstand the medicines designed to kill them. These microbes turn into superbugs, rendering previously effective treatments ineffective, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
