Does ‘made with love’ sell? Research reveals who values handmade products the most
By Tuba Degirmenci, PhD Candidate School of Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, Queensland University of Technology
Frank Mathmann, Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Queensland University of Technology
Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
‘Mindful’ consumers feel handmade goods contain more ‘love’ and are willing to pay more for them. For faster-paced ‘doers’, handmade marketing can actually backfire.
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025