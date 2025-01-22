NZ’s Companies Act is finally being reformed – but will the changes go far enough?
By Lynn Buckley, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Peter Underwood, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
There is clearly the political will to update the Companies Act. But the new reforms have gaps that could undermine the the goals of simplicity and transparency.
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025