Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guide to the classics: Aristotle’s Poetics is a bible for screenwriters – but it’s often misread

By Emma Cole, Senior Lecturer in Drama, The University of Queensland
No other classic text has left such a mark on how we tell stories, create theatre, and structure film. But what does it actually say?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it – here’s what will
~ Prisons don’t create safer communities, so why is Australia spending billions on building them?
~ The last time it was legal, exports of sea sand destroyed dozens of Indonesian islands. Now, the ban is being lifted
~ ‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world
~ Your fuzzy flannel pyjamas could be incredibly flammable – here’s what to know
~ Is your child nervous about going back to school? Try asking them what they are looking forward to
~ Does ‘made with love’ sell? Research reveals who values handmade products the most
~ NZ’s Companies Act is finally being reformed – but will the changes go far enough?
~ Global food production has resulted in significant biodiversity loss, new research shows
~ Social connection is crucial to well-being: New public health guidelines aim to build healthier lives and communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter