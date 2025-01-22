Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global food production has resulted in significant biodiversity loss, new research shows

By Kevin McCann, Full Professor, Biology, University of Guelph
Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Marie K. Gutgesell, Post-doctoral Researcher, University of Guelph
As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and food insecurity, the need for sustainable food production has taken on a new urgency.

But many current agricultural practices are at odds with the ecosystems they rely on, jeopardizing the long-term sustainability of our food systems and the biodiversity that underpins and surrounds them.

The headlong pursuit of agricultural productivity has made it possible to feed a massive global population. However, research…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
