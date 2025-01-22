Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Social connection is crucial to well-being: New public health guidelines aim to build healthier lives and communities

By Kiffer George Card, Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
New public health guidelines offer research-backed steps for individuals and communities to strengthen social bonds, combat loneliness and build healthier lives.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
