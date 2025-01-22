Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brad Pitt online romance fraud shows how victims are influenced by complex psychological factors

By Annie Lecompte, Associate professor, Département des sciences comptables, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
The story of an extraordinary romance fraud is making global headlines as its victim is mocked around the world for her naïveté.

The story of Anne, a French woman in her 50s, was recently broadcast on the French TV channel TFI. Anne explained how she ended up paying 830,000 Euros ($1.2 million) to swindlers posing as a sickly Brad Pitt, who was supposedly in love with her. The scammers sent fake selfies generated by artificial intelligence.

Anne was ruined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it – here’s what will
~ Prisons don’t create safer communities, so why is Australia spending billions on building them?
~ The last time it was legal, exports of sea sand destroyed dozens of Indonesian islands. Now, the ban is being lifted
~ ‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world
~ Your fuzzy flannel pyjamas could be incredibly flammable – here’s what to know
~ Is your child nervous about going back to school? Try asking them what they are looking forward to
~ Does ‘made with love’ sell? Research reveals who values handmade products the most
~ NZ’s Companies Act is finally being reformed – but will the changes go far enough?
~ Guide to the classics: Aristotle’s Poetics is a bible for screenwriters – but it’s often misread
~ Global food production has resulted in significant biodiversity loss, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter