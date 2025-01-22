Between Trumpism and the EU: Giorgia Meloni and the path ahead for Italy
By Jean-Pierre Darnis, Professeur des Universités, directeur du master en relations franco-italiennes, Université Côte d'Azur, Chercheur associé à la Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS, Paris), professeur et membre du CISS de l'université LUISS de Rome, Université Côte d’Azur
Giorgia Meloni’s presence at Donald Trump’s inauguration aimed to reinforce her status as a privileged interlocutor of the new US administration. But this position carries risks for Italy and the EU.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025