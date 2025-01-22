Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is seditious conspiracy, which is among the most serious crimes Trump pardoned?

By Amy Cooter, Director of Research, Academic Development and Innovation at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism, Middlebury
Several of the highest-profile figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection were charged with, and convicted of, the crime of seditious conspiracy, which is defined as the act of getting together with other people to overthrow the government. They were among the roughly 1,500 people involved in the insurrection who were pardoned or had their prison sentences commuted by Donald Trump on his first day in office.

Seditious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it – here’s what will
~ Prisons don’t create safer communities, so why is Australia spending billions on building them?
~ The last time it was legal, exports of sea sand destroyed dozens of Indonesian islands. Now, the ban is being lifted
~ ‘Every blast is an open wound’: how the chaos of war breeds deadly superbugs that spread around the world
~ Your fuzzy flannel pyjamas could be incredibly flammable – here’s what to know
~ Is your child nervous about going back to school? Try asking them what they are looking forward to
~ Does ‘made with love’ sell? Research reveals who values handmade products the most
~ NZ’s Companies Act is finally being reformed – but will the changes go far enough?
~ Guide to the classics: Aristotle’s Poetics is a bible for screenwriters – but it’s often misread
~ Global food production has resulted in significant biodiversity loss, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter