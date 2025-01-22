Tolerance.ca
UN Committee Said Ecuador, Nicaragua Violated Girls’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
On Monday, the United Nations Human Rights Committee issued historic decisions finding that Ecuador and Nicaragua violated the human rights of three girls who survived sexual violence—Norma, Susana, and Lucía—who were then denied access to abortion and forced into motherhood.The committee recognized that Ecuador and Nicaragua violated the survivors’ rights to life, dignity, effective legal recourse, freedom from torture and inhumane treatment, privacy, information, equality and nondiscrimination. As a result, the committee required the states to provide reparation and implement…


