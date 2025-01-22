Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it - here’s what will

By Rosalind C. Morris, Professor of Anthropology, Columbia University
South Africa’s police have resorted to medieval military tactics against illegal miners. But the solution lies elsewhere: massive regional economic repair.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
