Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘dupes’, fast fashion and China’s economic slowdown spell disaster for the luxury sector

By Teresa Sádaba, Dean at ISEM Fashion Business School, Universidad de Navarra
Alarm bells are ringing across the high-end sector. 2024 did not end as luxury brands had hoped, and the figures published by the sector’s main conglomerates painted a picture of slowdown and some signs of exhaustion during the last quarter of 2024.

The weakening Asian market is one obvious cause, but consumers’ unusual reactions to sharp price rises has also been striking. Aspiration and distinction – which were part of luxury brands’ DNA until recently – are taking on new dimensions thanks to phenomena such as ultra-fast fashion and “dupe” culture (low-cost products that are inspired…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canadian cities could be leaders in the fight against waste
~ Mandelson goes to Washington – or does he? Why neither is a good option now
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it - here’s what will
~ The UK’s international commitments on climate and nature could soon become law – and better protect our environment
~ US Paris Agreement Withdrawal Threatens Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Change
~ Prison Terms for Navalny’s Russian Defense Lawyers
~ US Closing the Door to Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Migrants
~ Controversy over compensation for Gerry Adams does nothing to deliver truth and justice to Troubles victims
~ Human use of fire has produced an era of uncontrolled burning: Welcome to the Pyrocene
~ Philanthropy provides $30B annually for science and health research − funding that tends to stay local
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter