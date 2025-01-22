Tolerance.ca
US Paris Agreement Withdrawal Threatens Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
United States President Donald Trump announced yesterday the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement, the landmark international treaty aiming to limit the rise of global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.The order, among the first in Trump’s second term, will take up to a year to take effect. It comes just weeks after 2024 was declared the hottest year on record globally due to the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere mainly caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Last year was also the first to see average global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees above preindustrial…


© Human Rights Watch -
