Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prison Terms for Navalny’s Russian Defense Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Last week, a Russian court sentenced three lawyers who had represented the country’s leading opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, to imprisonment on bogus extremism charges following a sham trial. Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser, and Igor Sergunin received prison terms ranging from three and half to five and a half years, in retaliation for providing legal services to Navalny. Navalny, whom Russian authorities deemed a political threat, died suddenly, last year, in a prison colony in the far north. He  was serving a 19-year sentence imposed for a litany of spurious and politically motivated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
