Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Closing the Door to Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
The essential step toward a world in which people fleeing war, persecution, and poverty no longer need to risk their lives on overcrowded rickety boats, impale themselves on razor wire border fences, or be preyed upon by human traffickers is the establishment of safe and legal pathways that meet both the protection needs of refugees and the labor needs of countries of immigration.Though far from perfect, the Biden administration, to its credit, did take steps to establish safe and legal pathways. Building on decades-long programs for refugee resettlement and executive parole authority, Biden introduced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canadian cities could be leaders in the fight against waste
~ Mandelson goes to Washington – or does he? Why neither is a good option now
~ Informal mining in South Africa is here to stay. Police brutality won’t end it - here’s what will
~ The UK’s international commitments on climate and nature could soon become law – and better protect our environment
~ How ‘dupes’, fast fashion and China’s economic slowdown spell disaster for the luxury sector
~ US Paris Agreement Withdrawal Threatens Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Change
~ Prison Terms for Navalny’s Russian Defense Lawyers
~ Controversy over compensation for Gerry Adams does nothing to deliver truth and justice to Troubles victims
~ Human use of fire has produced an era of uncontrolled burning: Welcome to the Pyrocene
~ Philanthropy provides $30B annually for science and health research − funding that tends to stay local
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter