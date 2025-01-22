Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex, drugs, and total disinhibition: What is ‘chemsex’, and what are its risks?

By Benjamín Gaya-Sancho, Personal Docente e Investigador (Enfermería y Biomedicina) en USJ. Enfermero del servicio de urgencias del Hospital QuirónSalud Zaragoza., Universidad San Jorge
Borja Romero Bilbao, Personal docente e investigador en Ciencias de la salud (Enfermería, Biomedicina) en Universidad San Jorge. Enfermero en el Servicio Aragonés de Salud, Universidad San Jorge
Daniel Sanjuán Sánchez, Fisioterapeuta y personal docente investigador en la Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud en Universidad San Jorge, profesor asociado en la Facultad de Enfermería y Fisioterapia en la Universitat de Lleida. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
What happened yesterday is a blur. The plate of drugs is still on the coffee table, but there’s not even a hint of a hangover. Inhibitions disappeared completely last night, and sexual pleasure seemed limitless.

For many, this is the promise of chemsex, but behind the allure of freedom and fun there hides a reality of health risks, vulnerability, and addiction.

Chemsex refers to the use of particular psychoactive substances to enhance or prolong sexual experiences. It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy over compensation for Gerry Adams does nothing to deliver truth and justice to Troubles victims
~ Human use of fire has produced an era of uncontrolled burning: Welcome to the Pyrocene
~ Philanthropy provides $30B annually for science and health research − funding that tends to stay local
~ Feeling political distress? Here are coping strategies a psychologist shares with his clients
~ What is a migrant? What is ICE? 10 terms to help you understand the debate over immigration
~ Extreme heat, flooding, wildfires – Colorado’s formerly incarcerated people on the hazards they faced behind bars
~ ‘The geezer game’ – a nearly 50-year-old pickup basketball game – reveals its secrets to longevity
~ Attitudes toward Christian nationalism don’t just boil down to views on race, religion and history − research suggests ‘moral foundations’ play a critical role
~ Warning of ‘oligarchy,’ Biden channels Andrew Jackson
~ How the oil industry and growing political divides turned climate change into a partisan issue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter