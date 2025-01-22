Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of kink: An anthropologist reviews ‘Babygirl’

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
‘Babygirl’ is a nuanced exploration of sexual power as a portal of self-discovery that infuses institutions like the office, marriage and family with unexpected sensual tension.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
