We’re turning waste bread crusts into nutritious food with ancient Asian fermentation
By Juan Felipe Sandoval Rueda, PhD Candidate in Alternative Proteins at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences, Aberystwyth University
David Bryant, Senior Research Fellow & Synthetic Biologist, Aberystwyth University
We waste millions of tonnes of bread every year. New research shows how it could be turned into something delicious.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025