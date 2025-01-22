Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’re turning waste bread crusts into nutritious food with ancient Asian fermentation

By Juan Felipe Sandoval Rueda, PhD Candidate in Alternative Proteins at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences, Aberystwyth University
David Bryant, Senior Research Fellow & Synthetic Biologist, Aberystwyth University
We waste millions of tonnes of bread every year. New research shows how it could be turned into something delicious.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
