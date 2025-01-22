Why Manchester City offered Erling Haaland the longest contract in Premier League history
By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
Kieran Maguire, Senior Teacher in Accountancy and member of Football Industries Group, University of Liverpool
In the fast-moving world of Premier League football, fans are a constant. While a club’s managers, players and owners come and go, the one true commitment seems to come from the supporters.
So Erling Haaland caused quite a stir when he signed his latest contract, which ties him to Manchester City for nine and a half years. It’s the longest contract in Premier League history, and a significant statement for both club and player.
There’s a similar story over at Chelsea, where England…
