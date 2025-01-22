Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Manchester City offered Erling Haaland the longest contract in Premier League history

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
Kieran Maguire, Senior Teacher in Accountancy and member of Football Industries Group, University of Liverpool
In the fast-moving world of Premier League football, fans are a constant. While a club’s managers, players and owners come and go, the one true commitment seems to come from the supporters.

So Erling Haaland caused quite a stir when he signed his latest contract, which ties him to Manchester City for nine and a half years. It’s the longest contract in Premier League history, and a significant statement for both club and player.

There’s a similar story over at Chelsea, where England…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy over compensation for Gerry Adams does nothing to deliver truth and justice to Troubles victims
~ Human use of fire has produced an era of uncontrolled burning: Welcome to the Pyrocene
~ Philanthropy provides $30B annually for science and health research − funding that tends to stay local
~ Feeling political distress? Here are coping strategies a psychologist shares with his clients
~ What is a migrant? What is ICE? 10 terms to help you understand the debate over immigration
~ Extreme heat, flooding, wildfires – Colorado’s formerly incarcerated people on the hazards they faced behind bars
~ ‘The geezer game’ – a nearly 50-year-old pickup basketball game – reveals its secrets to longevity
~ Attitudes toward Christian nationalism don’t just boil down to views on race, religion and history − research suggests ‘moral foundations’ play a critical role
~ Warning of ‘oligarchy,’ Biden channels Andrew Jackson
~ How the oil industry and growing political divides turned climate change into a partisan issue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter