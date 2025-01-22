Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI in education: what those buzzwords mean

By Herkulaas MvE Combrink, Senior lecturer/ Co-Director, University of the Free State
You’ll be hearing a great deal about artificial intelligence (AI) and education in 2025.

The UK government unveiled its “AI opportunities action plan” in mid-January. As part of the plan it has awarded funding of £1 million (about US$1.2 million) to 16 educational technology companies to “build teacher AI tools for feedback and marking, driving high and rising education standards”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to cut emissions from shipping
~ Social media is making many people more depressed – Buddhist philosophy may offer an explanation
~ How AI can predict rugby injuries before they happen
~ Objectivity, independent media and news avoidance: the terms you need to know to understand news today
~ D.H. Lawrence’s final days were marked by medical scepticism
~ Why more twins are being born than ever before – even though birthrates are falling
~ Controversy over compensation for Gerry Adams does nothing to deliver justice to Troubles victims
~ Assisted dying bill: why fears about coercion may be exaggerated – a philosopher’s view
~ A library becomes a lifeline for out-of-school children in a Nigerian fishing community
~ What is a living wage and why is it a human rights issue?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter