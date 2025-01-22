Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Objectivity, independent media and news avoidance: the terms you need to know to understand news today

By Matt Walsh, Head of the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
The way we get our news is changing fast. The latest research from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University shows that, around the world, news consumers are turning to Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok rather than television, radio or newspapers. Nearly a quarter of adults under 24 get their news from TikTok.

You may have come across terms describing (or deriding) sources as “new media”, “independent media” or “biased”. These words can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
