Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying bill: why fears about coercion may be exaggerated – a philosopher’s view

By Christopher Belshaw, Associate, Department of Philosophy, University of York
The UK parliament’s assisted dying bill recently passed its second reading in the House of Commons, with 330 votes in favour and 275 against. But the bill still has several hurdles to overcome before it becomes law. It is currently being scrutinised, line by line, ahead of the next parliamentary vote in April.

Many people oppose the bill on the grounds that the risks of coercion are too high. The bill’s opponents make much of this point. But as an ethical philosopher who researches the values of life and death,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
