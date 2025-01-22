Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: El Hiblu case ‘everything wrong with migration policies in the Central Mediterranean’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision by Malta’s Court of Criminal Appeal rejecting the jurisdiction plea of the El Hiblu defence team, meaning that the court case will proceed, Elisa De Pieri, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher said: “Today’s decision is disappointing and a missed opportunity to put an end to Abdalla and Amara’s ordeal. “We repeat our call […] The post Malta: El Hiblu case ‘everything wrong with migration policies in the Central Mediterranean’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
