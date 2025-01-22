Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For tennis star Destanee Aiava, borderline personality disorder felt like ‘a death sentence’ – and a relief. What is it?

By Jayashri Kulkarni, Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
Eveline Mu, Research Fellow in Women's Mental Health, Monash University
Last week, Australian Open player Destanee Aiava revealed she had struggled with borderline personality disorder.

The tennis player said a formal diagnosis, after suicidal behaviour and severe panic attacks, “was a relief”. But “it also felt like a death sentence because it’s something that I have to live with my whole life”.



A diagnosis is often associated with


© The Conversation -
