Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s war on migrants could make an enemy of the country he needs most: Mexico

By Luis Gómez Romero, Senior Lecturer in Human Rights, Constitutional Law and Legal Theory, University of Wollongong
On his first day in office, Donald Trump launched his second term with a barrage of executive orders. Unsurprisingly, many could have a major impact on Mexico, which shares a 3,145-kilometre border with the US and more than 200 years of diplomatic and economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shutting down the net: The growing threat of Russian internet censorship
~ Israel piles on criticism of Australia over antisemitism while answers to key questions elude authorities
~ Egypt: Rights Defender Charged with Terrorism
~ Trump’s Executive Orders Threaten Broad Range of Human Rights
~ ‘A mini climate-control system’: the tech behind sportswear at the Australian Open
~ For tennis star Destanee Aiava, borderline personality disorder felt like ‘a death sentence’ – and a relief. What is it?
~ Why a common asthma drug will now carry extra safety warnings about depression
~ Sleeping on beaches and staying social: how Australians kept cool in heatwaves before modern technology
~ To save Australia’s animals, scientists must count how many are left. But what if they’re getting it wrong?
~ Carol Jerrems captured Melbourne and Sydney of the 1970s, understanding photography as a collaboration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter